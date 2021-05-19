Girl Gamer Africa Challenge second qualifier opens up

South African tournament organizer Monarch has announced that the second qualifier for the Girl Gamer Africa Challenge has now opened up. Female CS:GO teams shouldn't miss out on this amazing opportunity from Monarch, Girl Gamer, Astro Gaming and Logitech. Here are the important details you need to know about.

Girl Gamer Africa Challenge details

First off, you can register for the tournament by heading on over to the official Girl Gamer website. Registration for the second qualifier closes on 14 May 2021, so don't miss out on your chance to join this CS:GO tournament. While registration is free, the tournament features a prize pool of $5,000 USD, which, at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, is roughly R70,000.

The prize pool distribution is:

1st place - $1,500

2nd place - $1,300

3rd place - $1,200

4th place - $1,000

Eligible participants include residents in South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Mauritius and Reunion.

Girl Gamer Africa Challenge Qualifier 2 schedule:

14 May - Registrations close

17 May - Round 1 matches

18 May - Round 2 matches

19 May - Round 3 matches

20 May - Round 4 matches

21 May - Round 5 matches

Once teams have made it through the final qualifier, they will face off against each other in the playoffs. The tournament playoffs are scheduled to take place later this month, on 22 and 23 May 2021.

Good luck to all the teams participating in the Girl Gamer Africa Challenge qualifier 2. It will be exciting to see which teams make it to the playoffs, which we should be able to watch and enjoy over on the MonarchZA Twitch channel. For more on the Girl Gamer Africa Challenge, don't forget to follow MonarchZA and Girl Gamer on Twitter. Join MonarchZA's Discord channel if you are looking for a team.