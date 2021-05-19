Two South African teams set to compete in ALGS Championship 2021 EMEA

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2021 tournament for the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) will take place starting on 1 June 2021, and we are excited to report that two South African Apex Legends teams will be competing at the event. The teams are DNMK Esports and ATK Arena, following great performances during the MEA and EMEA qualifiers.

ALGS Championship 2021 EMEA details

Both ATK Arena and DNMK Esports will be among the 40 Apex Legends Trios teams competing at the massive tournament. The ALGS Championship 2021 EMEA tournament is scheduled to run from 1 to 12 June 2021. There are some of the top esports teams in the world competing, from Natus Vincere to Gambit, and many others.

There's a massive prize pool of $267,900 on the line. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's roughly R3.8 million for teams to fight for.

The DNMK Esports squad consists of:

Alix "Altruli" Trublet de Nermont

Luke "t3nshyxo" Webber

Berkin "klache" Özer

The ATK Arena squad consists of:

Matthew "DaStwika" Ries

Jacques "WhysoFriendly" Schalkwyk

Brandon-Lee "Chambie" Ellis

Before the ALGS Championship 2021 EMEA tournament kicks off, we will be sure to bring you a rundown of the event, as well as the tournament results. You will be able to catch all the Apex Legends esports action on the official PlayApex YouTube channel.

We wish the two South African teams competing at this amazing international event all the best of luck. We hope to see them do well, and maybe even win a piece of that tasty prize pool.