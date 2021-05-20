GamersLIVE

Esports

SAFA esports team to play first friendly against India this Saturday

20 May 2021 - 16:49 By Wessel Minnie
The FIFA eWorld Cup, formerly known as the FIFA Interactive World Cup (FIWC), is an eSports tournament held by FIFA and its presenting partner EA Sports.
The FIFA eWorld Cup, formerly known as the FIFA Interactive World Cup (FIWC), is an eSports tournament held by FIFA and its presenting partner EA Sports.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Following the FIFA eNations online qualifiers, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has decided to create an international match programme so that the national team can improve their skills against international competition. The first step in this process is a friendly against the All India Football Federation's national "efootball" team.

If you are up for watching some FIFA esports action, or you just love supporting a South African team, then you can catch the action live this weekend.

SAFA esports team match details

First up, the SAFA esports team consists of Kaylan Moodley and Julio “Beast” Bianchi. They will be joined by Thabo "Young Savage" Moloi, and Shiaan Rugbeer (the player-coach).

Via a Press Release, the SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Mothanthe, explains: "It is with great excitement to host our first international friendly in this FIFA gaming platform, which gives SAFA an opportunity to cater for youth fans as well as increasing its digital assets with this national team. We hope to grow FIFA esports and create a platform for youth to dream of representing their country in a new format in football."

The friendly match against India will see SAFA esports take a home-ground advantage. This is an online match that will feature a live stream hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The friendly match against India will see SAFA esports take a home-ground advantage. This is an online match that will feature a live stream hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Image: Supplied

The friendly match against India will see SAFA esports take a home-ground advantage. This is an online match that will feature a live stream hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Yes, the same place where the grand finals of the BayFive FIFA 21 eCup will take place.

The match starts at 17:00 SAST this Saturday, 22 May 2021. It will be streamed via the SAFA Ediski Twitch channel. Stay up to date with via the SAFA Twitter account.

We wish the SAFA esports team all the best of luck in their friendly match against India.

Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series with R20,000 prize pool ready to go

While there's a prize pool of R20,000 on the line, registration is completely free. You can check out the Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 registration page on ...
News
5 hours ago

Soccer Laduma League announced: What FIFA 21 players need to know

This inaugural league appears to be the first of many and is open to FIFA 21 players on PlayStation.
News
23 hours ago

Two South African teams set to compete in ALGS Championship 2021 EMEA

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2021 tournament for the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) will take place starting on 1 June ...
News
23 hours ago

ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week | 17 to 23 May 2021

This week, there are a few Cash Cups for local gamers to compete in, alongside several other tournaments. Here's what you need to know about the ACGL ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X