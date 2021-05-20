GamersLIVE

Welcoming Eid-al-Fitr With Style Through New Free Rewards From Free Fire

20 May 2021 - 12:35 By Press Release
Garena Free Fire is launching an in-game event called Ramadan Journey that will see 'Weekly Missions' available for all players.
Garena Free Fire is launching an in-game event called Ramadan Journey that will see 'Weekly Missions' available for all players.
Image: Supplied

To celebrate the festive season of Ramadan, Garena Free Fire introduces its first ever Ramadan-themed event, Light of Ramadan. There’s certainly a variety of exhilarating rewards that everyone can look forward to, with the exclusive Dunk Master bundle as the key reward. Play the game now to get your hands on this bundle!

“We strive our best to interact with the SSA players and constantly listen to their feedback since the server started in November 2020. Hence, for Light of Ramadan, we are now bringing back the Dunk Master bundle, a highly-requested item by our players. We hope that this bundle and the many free rewards you can win through this event will be a great addition to your collection, elevating your style for those Booyah! moments won during Ramadan,” said Christian Wihananto, Producer of Garena Free Fire SSA.

All players are welcome to join the festivities of Free Fire SSA’s first ever Ramadan event, currently running until 23 May 2021.

Here are the free rewards everyone can win by completing our Free Fire’s eclectic mix of in-game missions during this period: :

• Peak Day (15-16 May): Complete time-limited missions to obtain Dunk Master bundle, 1x Incubator Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and Gamer Moony Pet Skin.

• Token Exchange Mission: Collect and exchange tokens to get Groza Legend Gun Skin: Great Plunder, Jungle Excursion Skyboard and5x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

• Web Event ‘Wishing Well’: Complete missions, reach milestones and choose your desired items from a great pool of rewards. Items include skyboards, loot boxes, vehicle skins, and backpacks.

• Cumulative Login: Login for a total of 12 days to get 4x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 1x Weapon Royale Vouchers, Verdant Soul backpack and Jade Sky parachute.

• Play Together Mission: Play together with friends to WinLeap of Faith Skyboard and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers.FGo follow the w our official page Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for the most updated information about Free Fire SSA.

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners  such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends - in selected markets globally. 

This is a press release

The Last of Us Part II patch gives the game a PS5 next-gen upgrade

If you’ve been wanting to revisit The Last of Us Part II on that there shiny new PS5 that you recently acquired, good news! The game has received a ...
News
1 hour ago

Hit that subscribe button, Twitch is getting local subscription pricing

Twitch has finally realised that the US dollar isn’t everything and is rolling out Local Subscription Pricing around the world. Yes, including South ...
News
2 hours ago

SAFA esports team to play first friendly against India this Saturday

If you are up for watching some FIFA esports action, or you just love supporting a South African team, then you can catch the action live this ...
News
21 hours ago

Biomutant’s kung-furry post-ecopocalypse looks totally adorable in new gameplay videos

Ahead of the game’s launch this month, Experiment 101 has dropped three new videos showing “unedited” gameplay on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and PS4 Pro ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  2. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  3. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. KZN advocates slam poor treatment of two judges at recent JSC interviews South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X