Welcoming Eid-al-Fitr With Style Through New Free Rewards From Free Fire

To celebrate the festive season of Ramadan, Garena Free Fire introduces its first ever Ramadan-themed event, Light of Ramadan. There’s certainly a variety of exhilarating rewards that everyone can look forward to, with the exclusive Dunk Master bundle as the key reward. Play the game now to get your hands on this bundle!

“We strive our best to interact with the SSA players and constantly listen to their feedback since the server started in November 2020. Hence, for Light of Ramadan, we are now bringing back the Dunk Master bundle, a highly-requested item by our players. We hope that this bundle and the many free rewards you can win through this event will be a great addition to your collection, elevating your style for those Booyah! moments won during Ramadan,” said Christian Wihananto, Producer of Garena Free Fire SSA.

All players are welcome to join the festivities of Free Fire SSA’s first ever Ramadan event, currently running until 23 May 2021.

Here are the free rewards everyone can win by completing our Free Fire’s eclectic mix of in-game missions during this period: :

• Peak Day (15-16 May): Complete time-limited missions to obtain Dunk Master bundle, 1x Incubator Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and Gamer Moony Pet Skin.

• Token Exchange Mission: Collect and exchange tokens to get Groza Legend Gun Skin: Great Plunder, Jungle Excursion Skyboard and5x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

• Web Event ‘Wishing Well’: Complete missions, reach milestones and choose your desired items from a great pool of rewards. Items include skyboards, loot boxes, vehicle skins, and backpacks.

• Cumulative Login: Login for a total of 12 days to get 4x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 1x Weapon Royale Vouchers, Verdant Soul backpack and Jade Sky parachute.

• Play Together Mission: Play together with friends to WinLeap of Faith Skyboard and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers.FGo follow the w our official page Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for the most updated information about Free Fire SSA.

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends - in selected markets globally.