Hit that subscribe button, Twitch is getting local subscription pricing

Twitch has finally realised that the US dollar isn’t everything and is rolling out Local Subscription Pricing around the world. Yes, including South Africa.

Currently, if you want to subscribe and support a streamer on Twitch, you have to pay the equivalent of about $4.99 USD (currently about R70.00) for a Tier 1 subscription, no matter where in the world you live. But the buying power of a dollar is vastly different around the world, meaning a basic subscription isn’t as affordable to everyone as it should be. Which, according to Twitch, leads to streamers outside of North America making far less income. That’s why they’re introducing Local Subscription Pricing.

Starting this month with Mexico and Turkey, the price of subscriptions (including Tier 1-3, gift subs, and multi-month subs) will be adjusted to better align with the local cost of living. Countries in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe will follow from some time around July this year. Check out the full list of included countries to find yours. This means the subscription price will be lowered for a lot of Twitch fans, including us in South Africa.

But won’t the streamers make less money without those sweet, sweet, value-fluctuating dollars? Potentially, but Twitch plans to support creators over a 12-month period with incentive payments, should they see a dip in revenue after local pricing is introduced. The hope is that more local viewers will be able to subscribe, making up for the loss over time. You can find all the details in the official support documentation.

