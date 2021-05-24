ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week | 24 to 30 May 2021

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) always has some great local events for players to enter. While we are all patiently awaiting the reveal of a huge Warzone tournament ACGL has been teasing on social media (to be announced this Tuesday) there's still some fun Cash Cups to enjoy as well.

Here's what you need to know about the ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week.

ACGL Cash Cups – Important details

First up, South African gamers should always keep an eye on the ACGL tournament page, as more activities can be added throughout the week.

With that in mind, here are the important details about the two scheduled ACGL Cash Cups scheduled to take place this week. All tournaments are free to enter, in case you were wondering.

Fortnite Mythic Cash Cup Killrace Solos - Starts on Tuesday, 25 May at 19:00 SAST. Solos tournament. First place gets R250.

COD: Mobile Duos Cash Cup - Starts on Thursday, 27 May at 19:00 SAST. 2v2 tournament with single-elimination bracket. The first-place team gets R500.

R5,000 Fortnite Solo Series by ACGL

Don't forget there's also a Fortnite Solo series called the Streamer Royale competition featuring a prize pool of R5,000. While the finals take place on 29 May, you can qualify by using the ACGL Fortnite matchfinder each day to compete and rank up the leaderboard, with the top 75 players on 24 May heading to the final.

Prize pool distribution:

1st Place: R1,800

2nd Place: R1,200

3rd Place: R1,000

4th Place: R600

5th Place: R400

Alongside the cash, the May matchfinder additionally features product prizes for players as follows:

Top Player: MSI B550M-A PRO MATX Motherboard

Most Matches Played: Redragon Sniper Pro Gaming Mouse

Random Draw: Redragon 2.0 Satellite Speakers

You will also earn Embers for matches completed which can be used to enter the Loot giveaways featuring seven awesome items from the series sponsors.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.