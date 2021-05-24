GamersLIVE

Five Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 24 to 30 May 2021

24 May 2021 - 14:38 By Wessel Minnie
Mettlestate host a variety of leagues and tournaments, from single player titles to competitive team leagues.
This article was brought to you by Esports Central

There's a lot going on over at South African tournament organizer Mettlestate from the Soccer Laduma League to the ROG Invitational III tournament, and more. However, Mettlestate also continues to bring local gamers a nice variety of Cash Cups each week, and this week is no different.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

There's a total of five Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week, from 24 to 30 May 2021. As always, you should check out the Mettlestate events page weekly so you don't miss any local esports tournaments you might want to enter. With that in mind, the Mettlestate Cash Cups this week are quite diverse, offering a little something for everyone.

The important details such as the platform and start date for all these tournaments can be found below. All times are in SAST and all the tournaments are completely free to enter.

  • Black Ops Cold War - 4v4 tournament open to PC and console gamers taking place on Monday, 24 May at 18:00
  • PUBG - Solos tournament open to PC gamers taking place on Tuesday, 25 May at 18:00
  • Fortnite - Solos tournament open to all platforms taking place on Wednesday, 26 May at 18:00
  • COD: Mobile - 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers taking place on Thursday, 27 May at 18:00
  • FIFA 21 - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers taking place on Saturday, 29 May at 12:00 (Midday)

All of these Cash Cups have the following prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

There's always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments. Therefore, keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

