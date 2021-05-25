Game Review | Subnautica: Below Zero – Nice ice, baby

There’s a funny thing that happens while playing a survival game, and I believe this stands true for a variety of different sources: Every survival game starts off scary or at the very least tense. There’s always a constant pressure to eat, hydrate, set up a shelter, or rest amongst myriad other factors that need to be accounted for, depending on the difficulty of the game. Back in 2018, when Subnautica first launched out of early access, I think what made it special was that the threshold of safety never arrived. The ocean, no matter how prepared you were, always felt like a treat.

While you could cruise around in a submarine, you know that there was something much bigger than you trawling through the depths for prey. The only true place of safety was on the surface. So of course Subnautica: Below Zero, the standalone expansion to the original game, takes even that small sanctuary away from you. In the process, it delivers a game that it’s as good if not slightly better than it’s predecessor while still occasionally suffering from some problems that should have been solved.

The most noticeable difference is the front-loaded narrative of Below Zero. The original Subnautica set itself apart from the competition by not only having a (fairly competent) story but a definitive completion point, something many survival games avoid to ensure they rope players in for as long as possible. Below Zero goes in hard on the narrative and it actually works rather well.

You’re no longer a silent protagonist who’s crash-landed on the island, you’re Robin who won’t hesitate to offer her thoughts on the events unfolding around her as she searches for her sister, Sam. The shift to a more… present character-focused story was unexpected, especially when you realise that Robin isn’t the only person strutting about the frozen tundra of Planet 4546B, but I won’t get into those spoilery details. If you’re a fan of audio log storytelling, that’s all present and accounted for, don’t you worry. Each of the characters has a distinct personality and certainly stands out as actual characters in comparison to the first game. It’s a decent little story that sometimes drops the pacing (expected for a survival game with so much downtime) but I’ll admit that the addition of a voice made me feel less… isolated. That may make the game appealing for some, but for me, I liked the feeling of being completely by myself with a character chatting about what a Sea Monkey stole off them.

Speaking of which, the real stars of Subnautica continue to be the fauna that populate the icy waters of the planet. Fans of the first game will see some essential creatures while other, more iconic animals have been given a slight redesign. The Arctic Peeper, Crashfish, Boomerang and Bladderfish will all look familiar but the new creatures are the real stars. Seeing Penwings and Penlings (which must have been named after Benedict Cumberbatch) darting in out of the water, catching fish to feed to youngsters never grows old while the deeper you go the likely to come across things like Squidsharks, Cryptosuchus and if you’re unlucky, an Ice Worm. Each creature is beautiful in it’s logical design that prods players to investigate but to also be wary when first encountering something. That’s the balance Subnautica has always been so good at keeping: Prompting curiosity while never outwardly encouraging your safety.