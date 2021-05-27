Garena Free Fire Super Cup taking place this weekend

Despite South African tournament organizer Mettlestate already having five Cash Cups taking place this week, there's still some time for Garena Free Fire, right? The tournament organizer has announced the Garena Free Fire Super Cup which takes place this coming weekend and has a prize pool of R5,000 to fight for. Here's what you need to know.

Garena Free Fire Super Cup details

The Garena Free Fire Super Cup is open to mobile gamers (since the game is only available on mobile) and will take place this Saturday, 29 May 2021. This is a Solos tournament for the extremely popular Battle Royale title. Therefore, you don't even need teammates to enter via the tournament's dedicated Mettlestate page.

Registration is completely free so everyone can jump right into the Garena Free Fire Super Cup. While there's no registration fee, there is a prize pool of R5,000 for local gamers to fight for.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R2,500

2nd place - R1,500

3rd place - R1,000

Registrations for the Garena Free Fire Super Cup close on Saturday, 29 May at 10:00 SAST. The tournament begins a couple of hours later at 12:00 SAST (Midday).

Good luck to everyone who plans on competing in the Garena Free Fire Super Cup. At the time of writing, there's already well over 100 players registered, so expect some great local competition in this tournament.

Don't forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.