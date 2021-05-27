New Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer gets you up to speed on the game’s story

Developer Insomniac also released a list of accessibility settings, which should make the game easy to pick up and customise. According to Insomniac, you’ll have the regular difficulty options, auto-aim, and movement accessibility that include auto gliding and Hoverboot auto-pump. For players wanting to fine-tune the visual side of the game, you can enable a high contrast background to help with visual identification, toggle HDR settings, and even render enemies as a single colour block to more easily identify them should you have certain visual impairments. That’s quite neat!

There’s even full controller remapping available, the ability to create macros of a sort such as chaining a full combo to a single button, and Sony’s trademark first-party photo mode. That’s a staggering amount of customisation to play around with ahead of the game’s launch date of June 11. Sony’s only had a handful of first-party games released for the PS5 since it launched in November last year, but so far the company has been hitting sixes all the way.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls were brilliant launch titles, while the more recent Returnal still gives me sweaty nightmares of Biome 4’s boss. I’ll never look at fleshy bio-organic organs the same way again, but at least a new Ratchet & Clank game will be a perfect palette cleanser.