TelkomONE #OpenUpTheGames competition with three R100,000 contracts

For those who don't know, TelkomONE is a new free and subscription-based, South African, tv, video and audio streaming service. So why should you care? Well, if you are a content creator with a knack for making awesome videos, then there's a competition called #OpenUpTheGames being hosted by TelkomOne, which features three contracts to the worth of R100,000 each.

TelkomOne #OpenUpTheGames details

This competition is completely free to enter. There will be three winners for the TelkomOne #OpenUpTheGames competition, and each winner will be awarded a contract valued at R100 000 to produce a full gaming series and have it screened on www.telkomone.tv

So how does this related to esports, you might ask? Well, if you are a South African content creator with a love of esports, we've got good news. The lifestyle gaming categories for submission are:

Gaming Technology

Player and/or team Profiles

Esport Fitness and Lifestyle

Major Events and Competitions

Platform (Mobile vs Console vs Online)

This means you can make a video about esports, events and competitions, among other things. Each person can also submit a total of three videos!

Rules of submission:

Your content must not have had any television play.

The entrant and cast must reside in South Africa.

Each minimum submission should not be longer than 10 minutes.

We will accept a minimum of 1 and maximum of 3 files.

Content must be original and all the commercial and legal rights must be owned by the entrant.

Content with dialogue in a language other than English must be submitted with English subtitles.

All content submissions must be done on the TelkomONE #OpenUpTheGames competition website www.create.telkomone.tv

Entrants must be 18 years or above at the time of entry.

Only lifestyle content related to gaming (Technology, Player Profiles, Gaming Dramas, Life of Gamers etc.) will be accepted.

We have no ratings limitations, but submissions should not contain explicit language or actions, no explicit violence, sexual content or vulgar content. TelkomONE reserves the right to disqualify such entries.

If you would like to know more, or enter the competition, visit the TelkomOne #OpenUpTheGames competition page right now. The competition runs until 31 May 2021 at 18:00 SAST. The winners will be selected from 1 to 6 June 2021 by a panel of judges after the end of the competition period. Winners will be announced on 7 June 2021.

Good luck to everyone who enters the TelkomOne #OpenUpTheGames competition!