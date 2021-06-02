GamersLIVE

First look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on the PS5

02 June 2021 - 11:41 By Christine King
Horizon Forbidden West is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

Sony’s latest State of Play featured almost 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, captured in all its shiny glory on the PlayStation 5. Watch Aloy parkour her way around the jungle in an effort to evade some murderous robo-raptors and their bandit masters.

Horizon Forbidden West is the upcoming PlayStation-exclusive sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. After learning about her past and saving the world from the robot wars, Aloy (and her majestic hair) is tasked with saving the world from a mysterious new mass extinction event, because things just refuse to be chill. Storms and blight are ravaging what’s left of humanity, so Aloy must journey west to new lands, fight new enemies, and find new friends, in order to figure out what’s going on, so she can restore the balance and save the Earth.

Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West, a deadly frontier that conceals mysterious new threats.

New items and abilities in Forbidden West include a scanner that highlights free-climbing options anywhere in the open world, a Pullcaster to help you get higher and climb faster, a Shieldwing that acts as a glider to get you back down to earth safely, a Diving Mask that gives you infinite air under water, and a new override skill that lets you use machines as mounts in and out of combat.

And, much like its predecessor, Forbidden West is looking gorgeous. You PlayStation people are a lucky bunch.

There’s no official release date for Horizon Forbidden West, yet, but the developers promise more news on that front “very soon”.

