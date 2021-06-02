First look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on the PS5

Sony’s latest State of Play featured almost 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, captured in all its shiny glory on the PlayStation 5. Watch Aloy parkour her way around the jungle in an effort to evade some murderous robo-raptors and their bandit masters.

Horizon Forbidden West is the upcoming PlayStation-exclusive sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. After learning about her past and saving the world from the robot wars, Aloy (and her majestic hair) is tasked with saving the world from a mysterious new mass extinction event, because things just refuse to be chill. Storms and blight are ravaging what’s left of humanity, so Aloy must journey west to new lands, fight new enemies, and find new friends, in order to figure out what’s going on, so she can restore the balance and save the Earth.