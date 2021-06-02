Predator Warzone Showdown announced by ACGL with R50,000 up for grabs

After a bit of teasing on social media, South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has officially announced the Predator Warzone Showdown, in collaboration with gaming hardware supplier Predator Gaming.

South African players who love competing in Call of Duty: Warzone should get their squads together and jump into Verdansk with the Predator Warzone Showdown. The first tournament and its respective qualifiers take place at the start of June. Here's what you need to know.

Predator Warzone Showdown details

First of all, registration for the Predator Warzone Showdown series is completely free. You can simply head on over to the Predator Warzone Showdown landing page on ACGL to check it all out, and register for the first qualifiers right now.

While registration is free, there's a massive R50,000 combined prize pool to fight for over the next five months. Each month, there will be four qualifiers followed by the main tournament. In these main tournaments, there's a prize pool of R10,000 on the line each month.

Prize pool distribution:

1st Place: R5,000

2nd Place: R2,500

3rd Place: R1,500

4th Place: R1,000

This is a Battle Royale Quads tournament for Call of Duty: Warzone. Therefore, be sure to get your team together and start registering today. Qualifiers will be held on Wednesday nights from 19:00 SAST. The first qualifier kicks off next week, on 2nd June 2021.

ACGL explains:

"The 2021 season will see players compete in four weekly qualifiers to secure their place in the R10,000 cash series playoffs every month. A total of five monthly series can be expected over the remainder of the year. Qualifiers will be held on Wednesday nights from 19h00 with the top four teams per qualifier securing their place in the monthly finale which will be streamed live. As with the 2020 season, a number of streamers will be joining the action, and you will be able to join the action from their perspective."

The schedule for June is:

2 June - Qualifier 1

9 June - Qualifier 2

16 June - Qualifier 3

23 June - Qualifier 4

26 June - Finals

Each of the monthly finale action will be live-streamed, so even if you don't make it to the finals, you can at least watch some local Warzone esports action take place.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.