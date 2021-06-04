Battlefield 6 reveal coming next week

While the previous entry in the franchise, Battlefield V, didn’t meet EA’s lofty expectations, it was still a pretty fun game. Back when Kervyn reviewed it he said, “Battlefield V is not the revolutionary title DICE initially started out to create, and there are also some annoying technical kinks that should have been ironed out by now. Despite these drawbacks though, Battlefield V offers some of the most rewarding, visceral WWII action in any game out there thanks to genius little tweaks to gameplay and immersion, all produced with an audio-visual technical mastery that is second to none.” One can only hope the next Battlefield channels some of that energy too.