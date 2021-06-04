Turns out Far Cry 6 is political according to narrative director Navid Khavari

“Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be. There are hard, relevant discussions in Far Cry 6 about the conditions that lead to the rise of fascism in a nation, the costs of imperialism, forced labor, the need for free-and-fair elections, LGBTQ+ rights, and more within the context of Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean,” reads the blog post from Khavari. It’s a refreshing stance for Ubisoft to take given how often the publisher has shied away from such specific language in the past.

Khavari continues on to say “…if anyone is seeking a simplified, binary political statement specifically on the current political climate in Cuba, they won’t find it. I am from a family that has endured the consequences of revolution. I have debated revolution over the dinner table my entire life. I can only speak for myself, but it is a complex subject that should never be boiled down to one quote.”