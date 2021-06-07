GamersLIVE

No Man’s Sky Prisms update introduces flying pets

07 June 2021 - 13:30 By Tarryn van der Byl
No Man's Sky is a survival game developed and published by Hello Games. It was released worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows in August 2016
Hello Games has warped its new free Prisms content update into galactic orbit, including a total visual revamp of the game and the debut of new “trusty airborne steeds”.

“Virtually no part of the game has been left untouched – our small team have enhanced the technology and the art all across the game to make the entire universe more vivid and beautiful than ever,” studio boss Sean Murray explains on the No Man’s Sky website. “Planets, skies, stars, creatures, the weather, space stationers and more – new technology and new art mean they look the best they’ve ever been.”

Besides the extensive visual improvements, though, the update also adds exotic new floaty bois like “giant beetles, flying worms and colossal butterflies” that players can adopt as pets.

“This is something which has been requested ever since Travellers mounted their first creature in the Beyond update and we can’t wait for you to take to the skies with your trusty airborne steeds.”

Update 3.5, Prisms, dramatically refreshes the No Man’s Sky experience with a range of new visual features and technologies. The universe has never looked better, with reflections, new texture effects, more biome detail, improved lighting, new skies, new warp effects, creature fur, and a host more besides.

