Two South African COD players are heading to Europe

It's always a joy to see South African players branch out into the international scene. While there aren't many local players who make it to another country for esports, there are some, with a prime example being Johnny “⁠JT⁠” Theodosiou, Aran “⁠Sonic⁠” Groesbeek and coach Tiaan “⁠T.c⁠” Coertzen currently playing for Extra Salt's CS:GO squad.

However, this news isn't about salty CS:GO players. Instead, it is about two local Call of Duty players who are travelling to Europe to compete.

SA COD players heading to Europe

Two players under the GigaHub ZA organization are travelling to Europe later this week. While information about their exact goals and the time they will spend in Europe is unknown, we do know when they will start their travels.

The two players - Roby (Kohvz) and Oli (Levcitys) from GigaHub - have a rich history in the local Call of Duty competitive scene. The two have been consistently placed top three each year, and have been members of the top performing teams in local competitions.

Both players will start their journey on 4 June 2021. On Twitter, both players announced this news.

Kohvz states: "EU F/A under Gigahub_za for the CW season - travelling on June 4th. My passion, mindset & gameplay will speak for itself and I'm putting my all into this to become the best. Moving across the world for the one thing I’ve wanted and I’m ready to learn & Improve."

Levcitys announces: "EU F/A under GigaHub_za finally getting the opportunity to move and play in the EU scene Folded hands travelling June 4th. can’t wait to get on the grind and continue to learn."

At the time of writing, we don't have information about which tournaments these South African Call of Duty players plan to enter first. However, we will let you know once more information becomes available.

For now, you can follow Kohvz on Twitter and check out his Twitch channel. While you are at it, follow Levcitys on Twitter and check out his Twitch channel.

Good luck to both players with their move to Europe. We hope to one day see them compete in top international competitions, and achieve all their goals.