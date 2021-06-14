Death Stranding: Director’s Cut brings Hideo Kojima’s walking simulator to PlayStation 5

Announced during Summer Games Fest 2021, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is the official PlayStation 5 upgrade for the weird and wonderful action-adventure game from Hideo Kojima. The trailer for the enhanced version of the game shows off Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead, infiltrating some kind of underground bunker. The area itself is littered with heavily armed-guards patrolling up and down in a manner very reminiscent of Metal Gear Solid. The cardboard box Sam experiments with is also a reference to one of the more iconic items found in Metal Gear Solid. For those of you who don’t know, Kojima’s second most notable achievement is the entire Metal Gear Solid franchise. His most notable accomplishment is being being best friends with Geoff Keighley.