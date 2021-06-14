GamersLIVE

Esports

Five Cash Cups from Mettlestate this week | 14 to 20 June 2021

14 June 2021 - 21:03 By Wessel Minnie
There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page.
There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

As always, there's a handful of Cash Cups taking place every week over at South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. This week, local gamers have four Cash Cups to enjoy. Here are the important details you need to know about these tournaments, all featuring prize pools of R1,000.

Mettlestate Cash Cups - Important details

Over on the Mettlestate event page, we can see a total of five Cash Cups, at the time of writing. There's a little something for everyone again this week, with a variety of titles being featured. We've got F1 2020, PUBG, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, COD: Mobile and Fortnite tournaments to enjoy.

The important details such as the platform and start date for all these tournaments can be found below. All times are in SAST and all the tournaments are completely free to enter. Registrations for all cups are currently open and close a few hours before start time.

  • F1 2020 - Racing tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Monday, 14 June at 18:00.
  • Black Ops Cold War - 4v4 tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Tuesday, 15 June at 19:30.
  • PUBG - Solos tournament open to PC gamers starting on Wednesday, 16 June at 19:30.
  • Fortnite - Solos tournament open to all platforms starting on Thursday, 17 June at 19:30.
  • COD: Mobile - 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Saturday, 19 June at 12:00 (Midday).

All of these Cash Cups have the same prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Two South African COD players are heading to Europe

While there aren't many local players who make it to another country for esports, there are some, with a prime example being Johnny “⁠JT⁠” ...
News
1 week ago

IEM Summer 2021: How to watch, teams, schedule and format

We are talking about IEM Summer 2021, where 16 teams from across the globe will compete for their share of the $250,000 prize pool.
News
1 week ago

Battlefield 6 reveal coming next week

Battlefield 6, the game that’s had it’s trailer leaked so many times you’d think Tom Holland was running the development team, will be officially ...
News
1 week ago

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2021 features esports players

Two Goliath Gaming FIFA players became the first esports athletes to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 list. The pair are also among ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  3. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal