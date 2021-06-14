Five Cash Cups from Mettlestate this week | 14 to 20 June 2021

As always, there's a handful of Cash Cups taking place every week over at South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. This week, local gamers have four Cash Cups to enjoy. Here are the important details you need to know about these tournaments, all featuring prize pools of R1,000.

Mettlestate Cash Cups - Important details

Over on the Mettlestate event page, we can see a total of five Cash Cups, at the time of writing. There's a little something for everyone again this week, with a variety of titles being featured. We've got F1 2020, PUBG, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, COD: Mobile and Fortnite tournaments to enjoy.

The important details such as the platform and start date for all these tournaments can be found below. All times are in SAST and all the tournaments are completely free to enter. Registrations for all cups are currently open and close a few hours before start time.

F1 2020 - Racing tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Monday, 14 June at 18:00.

Black Ops Cold War - 4v4 tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Tuesday, 15 June at 19:30.

PUBG - Solos tournament open to PC gamers starting on Wednesday, 16 June at 19:30.

Fortnite - Solos tournament open to all platforms starting on Thursday, 17 June at 19:30.

COD: Mobile - 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Saturday, 19 June at 12:00 (Midday).

All of these Cash Cups have the same prize pool distribution:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.