God of War: Ragnarök delayed to 2022

14 June 2021 - 09:49 By Tarryn van der Byl
God of War is an action-adventure game franchise created by David Jaffe at Sony's Santa Monica Studio. It began in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 video game console, and has become a flagship title for the PlayStation brand, consisting of eight games across multiple platforms with a ninth currently in development.
Announced in September 2020 with an expected launch in 2021, Santa Monica Studio confirmed this week that its next Kratos-’em-up won’t be out until 2022.

Promising on Twitter that the team is “focused on delivering a top-quality game”, Santa Monica Studio explains that the decision to delay the game’s launch was made to ensure the “safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families”, presumably in reference to the COVID-19 global pandemic that just won’t quit.

So that sucks, but there’s some less disappointing (maybe?) news too – although the game was expected to be a PS5 exclusive, Sony has now revealed that it’s also in development for PS4. Talking to the PlayStation Blog, the publisher’s first-party studios boss Herman Hulst concedes that for some of its marquee franchises, “it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5”, and cites “the next God of War”, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West as three examples.

“You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just walk away from it, right? I think that’d be bad news for fans of PS4, and frankly not very good business.”

He’s not wrong, obviously, but it’s a total reversal of Sony CEO Jim Ryan’s previous claim that “we believe in generations”. In a May 2020 interview, Ryan told Games Industry that some or even most PS5 games wouldn’t be available on PS4.

"We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features."

"We do believe in generations, and whether it’s the DualSense controller, whether it’s the 3D audio, whether it’s the multiple ways that the SSD can be used… we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5."

Awkward.

This article was brought to you by NAG

