Elden Ring is a real game, you guys

15 June 2021
Elden Ring is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is a collaborative effort between game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin.
Since the game’s announcement at E3 2019, From Software’s Dark Souls-but-with-ponies has been a conspicuous no-show at every subsequent games event – until now.

The first Elden Ring gameplay trailer debuted this weekend, and… it’s more or less exactly what we expected. Dark Souls, but with ponies. And some sort of pot pixie? I dunno, but there’s a subreddit for that.

Rise, Tarnished. #ELDENRING comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital January 21, 2022.

Publisher Bandai Namco’s website has also been updated with some new info about the game, confirming multiple different biomes including “grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur”, a day-night cycle and dynamic weather system, and online co-op.

“With Elden Ring, we have applied all our dark fantasy and action-RPG expertise cultivated throughout the Dark Souls series, in order to create a bold, classical evolution of the genre,” explains studio director Hidetaka Miyazaki. “We’ve crafted a rich world with a staggering sense of scale, based off of legends written for the game by George R. R. Martin. Elden Ring is a world full of mystery and peril, ready to be explored and discovered; a drama in which various characters flaunt their own mystique and ulterior motives. We sincerely hope you enjoy experiencing it for yourself.”

Game’s out on PC and consoles on 21 January 2022.

