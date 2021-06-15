GamersLIVE

The Outer Worlds 2’s E3 trailer is the most E3 trailer ever

15 June 2021 - 08:59 By Tarryn van der Byl
The Outer Worlds is a 2019 action role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division.
Taking “meta” to an entirely unprecedented, totally absurd level, Obsidian Entertainment’s debut sequel trailer isn’t making promises the studio can’t keep.

“We begin by hearing an old, wise-sounding voice,” an old, wise-sounding voice tells us. “And we see a quiet, peaceful setting. This will make our game seem big and important.”

New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds. The Outer Worlds 2 is coming...and when that day is closer we will show you more...but until then enjoy this.

The nudge and the wink are obviously implied, but The Outer Worlds 2’s E3 trailer is also a cynical exposition of E3 trailers for games that, inevitably, don’t exactly deliver on max-hype features at launch. Instead, this trailer manages expectations by real-talking through each scene in real time, and reminding you that what you’re watching isn’t necessarily what you’re gonna get.

“Will this creature be in game? Nah, say goodbye to it forever.”

So that’s fun, but it means we have almost zero clue what the game is even about for now. More of the same, I guess?

“Taking place in a new star system with a new crew, we are excited to bring everyone back to The Outer Worlds franchise,” Obsidian boss Feargus Urquhart explains, kind of, on Xbox Wire. “And, fans of The Outer Worlds should always remember – It’s not the best choice. It’s Spacer’s Choice.”

More of the same.

The Outer Worlds 2 is launching on PC and Xbox consoles, but no date has been confirmed.

