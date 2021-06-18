Battlefield 2042 goes back to the future

EA has debuted its next Battlefield game, featuring wingsuits, weather hazards, and 128-player mega-maps – but, for the first time since 2009’s Battlefield 1943, it won’t include a single-player campaign. Unless we’re counting Battlefield Online, obviously. Let’s not count Battlefield Online. Who even remembers Battlefield Online? Me neither.

Anyway.

“I think that’s just something that enables us to really lean into what we are best at,” Battlefield 2042 design director Daniel Berlin tells Eurogamer. “If you look at the DNA of the studio, what we’ve been doing for so long, we just said you know what, we’re not going to have a traditional single-player campaign this time around, but we’re going to put all that emphasis and all those resources into building depth into the multiplayer. Because that is what we do best.”