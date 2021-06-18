Fortnite Minor League Cup taking place this weekend

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to deliver with great weekly cups. This weekend, on Saturday, 19 June 2021, there will be a Fortnite Minor League Cup taking place, featuring gaming hardware as prizes. Here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Minor League Cup from Mettlestate.

Fortnite Minor League Cup details

Registration for the Fortnite Minor League Cup is open and completely free. You can head on over to the cup's dedicated page on Mettlestate to enter. This tournament is open to all platforms, and you don't need a team to enter as it is a Solos affair.

It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 19 June at 11:00, with registrations closing one hour earlier. The tournament is, however, filling up fast and there's only a total of 72 available spots, so jump in as soon as you can.

The prizes to be won:

1st place - Thermaltake Argent H5 Stereo Gaming Headset

2nd place - Zehan's Special RGB Headphones

3rd place - Tech Power Gaming Mobile Gaming Finger

The Fortnite Minor League Cup from Mettlestate is your standard Battle Royale tournament, with the following scoring structure:

Victory Royale: 33 Points

2nd: 26 Points

3rd: 22 Points

4th: 19 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 20th: 7 Points

21st - 30th: 5 Points

31st - 40th: 3 Points

41st - 50th: 2 Points

51st - 75th: 1 Point

76th - 100th: 0 Point

Eliminations - 4 point per elimination

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.