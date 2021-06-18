Fortnite Minor League Cup taking place this weekend
South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to deliver with great weekly cups. This weekend, on Saturday, 19 June 2021, there will be a Fortnite Minor League Cup taking place, featuring gaming hardware as prizes. Here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Minor League Cup from Mettlestate.
Fortnite Minor League Cup details
Registration for the Fortnite Minor League Cup is open and completely free. You can head on over to the cup's dedicated page on Mettlestate to enter. This tournament is open to all platforms, and you don't need a team to enter as it is a Solos affair.
It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 19 June at 11:00, with registrations closing one hour earlier. The tournament is, however, filling up fast and there's only a total of 72 available spots, so jump in as soon as you can.
The prizes to be won:
- 1st place - Thermaltake Argent H5 Stereo Gaming Headset
- 2nd place - Zehan's Special RGB Headphones
- 3rd place - Tech Power Gaming Mobile Gaming Finger
The Fortnite Minor League Cup from Mettlestate is your standard Battle Royale tournament, with the following scoring structure:
- Victory Royale: 33 Points
- 2nd: 26 Points
- 3rd: 22 Points
- 4th: 19 Points
- 5th: 17 Points
- 6th: 16 Points
- 7th: 15 Points
- 8th: 14 Points
- 9th: 13 Points
- 10th: 12 Points
- 11th - 15th: 9 Points
- 16th - 20th: 7 Points
- 21st - 30th: 5 Points
- 31st - 40th: 3 Points
- 41st - 50th: 2 Points
- 51st - 75th: 1 Point
- 76th - 100th: 0 Point
- Eliminations - 4 point per elimination
As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.