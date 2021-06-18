South African Julio “Beast” Bianchi qualifies for FIFAe World Cup 2021

For the first time ever, a South African player will compete in the FIFAe World Cup this year. Yes, you've read the title correctly, Goliath Gaming's Julio "Beast" Bianchi has managed to qualify for the FIFAe World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place in London from 6 to 8 August 2021!

Julio Bianchi qualifies for FIFAe World Cup 2021

This past Sunday, 13 June 2021, South African esports history was made. Through a gruelling qualifier, Julio "Beast" Bianchi managed to claim a spot at the FIFAe World Cup 2021.

After dropping to the lower bracket, Julio Bianchi made a spectacular run and claimed his place by defeating Saudi Arabian player Meshaal in the lower bracket final. With the win, Julio Bianchi joins Msdossary in the FIFAe World Cup 2021 final.

On Twitter, the outpouring of congratulations has been amazing. The excitement about this amazing achievement from Julio Bianchi continues to pour in. We simply can't be prouder of this South African FIFA player for making it to the World Cup. What a beast!

Julio "Beast" Bianchi played from the ATK Arena venue in a VIP room since this past Friday. This was to protect his efforts to qualify for the FIFAe World Cup from loadshedding or any connection issues.

The FIFAe World Cup 2021 will be a LAN event, which means Julio Bianchi will travel to the UK in order to compete. It will feature the top FIFA 32 players in the world, and Julio Bianchi is one of the first four to qualify. The tournament features a massive prize pool of $500,000 (roughly R6.8 million at the current exchange rate).

Before and during the tournament, we will provide you with more coverage, and follow Julio "Beast" Bianchi's journey amongst the best in the world.