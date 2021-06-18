GamersLIVE

Esports

South African Julio “Beast” Bianchi qualifies for FIFAe World Cup 2021

18 June 2021 - 21:08 By Wessel Minnie
FIFA 21 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series.
FIFA 21 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

For the first time ever, a South African player will compete in the FIFAe World Cup this year. Yes, you've read the title correctly, Goliath Gaming's Julio "Beast" Bianchi has managed to qualify for the FIFAe World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place in London from 6 to 8 August 2021!

Julio Bianchi qualifies for FIFAe World Cup 2021

This past Sunday, 13 June 2021, South African esports history was made. Through a gruelling qualifier, Julio "Beast" Bianchi managed to claim a spot at the FIFAe World Cup 2021.

After dropping to the lower bracket, Julio Bianchi made a spectacular run and claimed his place by defeating Saudi Arabian player Meshaal in the lower bracket final. With the win, Julio Bianchi joins Msdossary in the FIFAe World Cup 2021 final.

On Twitter, the outpouring of congratulations has been amazing. The excitement about this amazing achievement from Julio Bianchi continues to pour in. We simply can't be prouder of this South African FIFA player for making it to the World Cup. What a beast!

Julio "Beast" Bianchi played from the ATK Arena venue in a VIP room since this past Friday. This was to protect his efforts to qualify for the FIFAe World Cup from loadshedding or any connection issues.

The FIFAe World Cup 2021 will be a LAN event, which means Julio Bianchi will travel to the UK in order to compete. It will feature the top FIFA 32 players in the world, and Julio Bianchi is one of the first four to qualify. The tournament features a massive prize pool of $500,000 (roughly R6.8 million at the current exchange rate).

Before and during the tournament, we will provide you with more coverage, and follow Julio "Beast" Bianchi's journey amongst the best in the world.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2021 features esports players

Two Goliath Gaming FIFA players became the first esports athletes to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 list. The pair are also among ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng government wants to 'create opportunities' for South African esports

GauFive is an online gaming platform that seeks to create interest among the youth by introducing them to the world of esports.
News
4 months ago

The Outer Worlds 2’s E3 trailer is the most E3 trailer ever

Taking “meta” to an entirely unprecedented, totally absurd level, Obsidian Entertainment’s debut sequel trailer isn’t making promises the studio ...
News
3 days ago

Two South African COD players are heading to Europe

While there aren't many local players who make it to another country for esports, there are some, with a prime example being Johnny “⁠JT⁠” ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Mother of the 'Thembisa 10' accuses dad's family of wanting riches through the ... South Africa
  3. Independent Media accuses health department of ‘cover up’ in case of the ... South Africa
  4. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa
  5. WATCH | Honolulu police release new footage of Lindani Myeni killing South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...