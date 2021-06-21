Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store next week but there’s a “but”

More than six months since scrubbing the game from its online shop, Sony has decided to reinstate Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store but “recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience”.

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched on 10 December, it was a hot mess on previous-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles, and the game was subsequently removed entirely from the PlayStation Store on 17 December “until further notice”. Awkward. Now, according to game development studio CD Projekt Red’s publishing division CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077 should be available on the PlayStation Store on 21 June.

CDPR has been working to resolve the game’s worst technical issues, including low-res graphics, wobbly frame rates, texture pop, glitches, crashes, and much more – but despite multiple post-launch hotfixes and updates, crashes on PC and consoles continue to be a frustrating problem for a lot of players. As such, Sony’s decision to reinstate Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store does not exactly constitute an endorsement of the game on PS4 consoles.

“[Sony Interactive Entertainment] can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021,” the company explains in the press stuff. “Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.​”

Via Eurogamer.