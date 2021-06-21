New Sea of Thieves gameplay trailer shows off a janky Captain Jack Sparrow

While it might not have been as high on everyone else’s radar during the Microsoft/Bethesda Games E3 2021 showcase, Sea of Thieves’ crossover with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean really perked my ears up. While I’ll be the first to admit that last two entries in that franchise, I stand by that the original trilogy is some damn good swashbuckling action with some wildly impressive choreography and special effects. Thus, the chance to replicate that in Rare’s Sea of Thieves… well, I’m tempted to dive into GamePass and give it a redownload.

The new gameplay trailer for Sea of Thieves Season 3: A Pirate’s Life highlights more what players will be doing, as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow provides guidelines on how to defeat the evil Davy Jones, who’s seemingly trying to take over the high seas. The trailer teases new locations for players to explore, new enemies seemingly based on the crew of The Flying Dutchman (although that guy with the hermit crab head is sadly not present), and new cosmetics. These include an outfit that resembles Captain Jack himself, a skin for players’ ships that resembles The Black Pearl, and even the return of Prison Dog as a companion. I’m not sure if Prison Dog was ever given an actual name, but it’s the dog that brings guards Jack’s cell in the film. He’s a really good boy!