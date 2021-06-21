R10,000 Mythic Royale Season 4 for Fortnite announced

South African Fortnite fans and players are in for a treat in June and July, as local tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), in partnership with, MSI, Antec, Redragon, and Crucial, has announced Mythic Royale Season 4. Here's what you need to know, and how you can win your share of all the amazing prizes on the line.

Mythic Royale Season 4 - important details

First up, entry into all the Mythic Royale Season 4 Fortnite qualifiers, Cash Cups and everything else is completely free. You can head on over to the Mythic Royale Season 4 landing page on ACGL to take a look.

So what can you win? Well, the main event of this Mythic Royale season features a prize pool of R10,000 cash. An additional R1,000 will be awarded in cash cups and there are products being given away in the matchfinders and loot each month! Those are some great reasons to join the fun, right? Let's start with the Mythic Royale main event and qualifiers which is for solo players this season.

Mythic Royale Season 4 schedule:

Players are also able to qualify via the matchfinders if they want to compete in their own time. The qualifying period for the matchfinder leaderboard will run from 1 July to 19 July.

ACGL explains:

"You can also sign up and compete for cash in the regular weekly cups offered on either Tuesday night or Saturday afternoon on ACGL. The Fortnite matchfinders will also offer incentives in the form of products from the sponsors. These will be awarded to the monthly leaderboard winner, the player who completed the most matches and a random draw winner.

Remember that for every match completed via the ACGL site, players will be rewarded with Embers. These Embers can be used to enter Mythic loot random giveaways. The more you enter, the higher your chances of winning."

The finale of Mythic Royale Season 4 will be streamed live via the ACGL YouTube channel. So, if you don’t qualify or you just want to watch some local Fortnite esports action, ACGL has you covered.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on Twitter, Facebook, as well as join their Discord server. Use the hashtag #MythicRoyale on social media to join the conversation.