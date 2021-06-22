Bethesda’s Starfield trailer was produced “entirely in-game without any cinematic tools”

“Using our own Creation Engine 2, we created this entirely in-game without any cinematic tools,” he explains on ArtStation. “Working closely with director, Istvan Pely, I assisted in art direction for anything lighting and mood related.”

Starfield has been in development for about four years now, but was obviously designed for next-gen PC and console hardware. In comparison with 2018’s Fallout 76, for example, which uses an updated version of Bethesda’s original Creation Engine, the game shows enormous graphics improvements. I think for most fans of Bethesda games, it’s not even recognisable as, you know, a Bethesda game.

Every other Bethesda game ever.

Starfield launches on PC and Xbox consoles, including Xbox Game Pass, on 22 November 2022.