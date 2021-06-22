ROG Invitational III grand finals – How to watch the R6 Siege action

Back in May 2021, South African tournament organizer Mettlestate, in partnership with ASUS ROG, and powered by Intel as well as Vodacom World, announced the massive ROG Invitational III tournament with an R100,000 prize pool for South African Rainbow Six Siege teams to enjoy.

It's been a while since the announcement, and if you haven't been following the tournament since it kicked off with the group stage, then we are here to tell you the grand finals is taking place this weekend. Here's what you need to know so you don't miss any of the intense Rainbow Six Siege esports action.

How to watch ROG Invitational III grand finals

The ROG Invitational III grand finals will take place this weekend. To be specific, you can mark your calendars for 26 and 27 June 2021. There are only four teams left standing. These teams will compete in the semifinals, with the winners going on to the grand finals.

Semifinals matchups are:

Bravado Gaming vs VYBN eSports

DNMK Esports vs Pheonix eSports

This means these four teams are already in the money, as the prize pool distribution for the ROG Invitational III is:

1st place – R50,000

2nd place – R25,000

3rd place – R15,000

4th place – R10,000

With a first-place prize of R50,000 on the line, the final three matches are sure to be extremely exciting and intense to watch. The semifinals will be played on 26 June, while the grand finals will take place on 27 June, where a champion will be crowned.

The ROG Invitational III will be broadcasted on GINX Esports TV on all feeds. For South Africans, that's on DStv channel 127. If you aren't a DSTV subscriber, you can watch all the action on Mettlestate's Twitch channel!

At the time of writing, the official start time of the stream has not been revealed. You should keep an eye on Mettlestate's Twitter, and join their Discord server.