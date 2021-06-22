GamersLIVE

Esports

ROG Invitational III grand finals – How to watch the R6 Siege action

22 June 2021 - 17:52 By Wessel Minnie
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is an online tactical shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is an online tactical shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Back in May 2021, South African tournament organizer Mettlestate, in partnership with ASUS ROG, and powered by Intel as well as Vodacom World, announced the massive ROG Invitational III tournament with an R100,000 prize pool for South African Rainbow Six Siege teams to enjoy.

It's been a while since the announcement, and if you haven't been following the tournament since it kicked off with the group stage, then we are here to tell you the grand finals is taking place this weekend. Here's what you need to know so you don't miss any of the intense Rainbow Six Siege esports action.

How to watch ROG Invitational III grand finals

The ROG Invitational III grand finals will take place this weekend. To be specific, you can mark your calendars for 26 and 27 June 2021. There are only four teams left standing. These teams will compete in the semifinals, with the winners going on to the grand finals.

Semifinals matchups are:
  • Bravado Gaming vs VYBN eSports
  • DNMK Esports vs Pheonix eSports

This means these four teams are already in the money, as the prize pool distribution for the ROG Invitational III is:

  • 1st place – R50,000
  • 2nd place – R25,000
  • 3rd place – R15,000
  • 4th place – R10,000

With a first-place prize of R50,000 on the line, the final three matches are sure to be extremely exciting and intense to watch. The semifinals will be played on 26 June, while the grand finals will take place on 27 June, where a champion will be crowned.

The ROG Invitational III will be broadcasted on GINX Esports TV on all feeds. For South Africans, that's on DStv channel 127. If you aren't a DSTV subscriber, you can watch all the action on Mettlestate's Twitch channel!

At the time of writing, the official start time of the stream has not been revealed. You should keep an eye on Mettlestate's Twitter, and join their Discord server.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Cris Tales drops a new cinematic trailer that looks absolutely breathtaking

A game that is being made by passionate developers, that oozes love and style out of every pixel. Cris Tales, feels like the right game to write ...
News
1 day ago

R10,000 Mythic Royale Season 4 for Fortnite announced

South African Fortnite fans and players are in for a treat in June and July, as local tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), in ...
News
1 day ago

The five Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 21 to 27 June

Check out the new batch of Mettlestate Cash Cups, all with R1,000 prize pools, taking place this week.
News
34 minutes ago

South African Julio “Beast” Bianchi qualifies for FIFAe World Cup 2021

Goliath Gaming's Julio "Beast" Bianchi has managed to qualify for the FIFAe World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place in London from 6 to 8 August 2021!
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  3. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  4. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  5. Zulu royals split on a new king News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...