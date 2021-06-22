GamersLIVE

Esports

The five Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 21 to 27 June

22 June 2021 - 17:39 By Wessel Minnie
This week, there are Cash Cups from Mettlestate for CS:GO, FIFA 21, Garena Free Fire, League of Legends, and Mortal Kombat 11.
This week, there are Cash Cups from Mettlestate for CS:GO, FIFA 21, Garena Free Fire, League of Legends, and Mortal Kombat 11.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate always has a variety of tournaments to compete in. Last week, they even announced the Winter Leaderboard, where users can complete tasks on the Mettlestate website, where the winner walks away with R25,000 at the end of the season.

This article, however, is about the new batch of Mettlestate Cash Cups, all with R1,000 prize pools, taking place this week. Here's what South African gamers need to know about these tournaments so they don't miss out on any local esports action.

This week's Mettlestate Cash Cups

This week, there are Cash Cups from Mettlestate for CS:GO, FIFA 21, Garena Free Fire, League of Legends, and Mortal Kombat 11. A nice variety yet again.

The important details such as the platform and start date for all these tournaments can be found below. All times are in SAST and all the tournaments are completely free to enter. Registrations for all cups are currently open and close a few hours before start time.

  • FIFA 21 - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers kicking off on Monday, 21 June at 18:00.
  • League of Legends - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 22 June at 19:30.
  • Mortal Kombat 11 - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Wednesday, 23 June at 19:30.
  • Garena Free Fire - Solos tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Thursday, 24 June at 18:00.
  • CS:GO - 2v2 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Saturday, 26 June at 12:00 (Midday).

All of these Cash Cups have the same prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

R10,000 Mythic Royale Season 4 for Fortnite announced

South African Fortnite fans and players are in for a treat in June and July, as local tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), in ...
News
1 day ago

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are the real winners of E3 2021

Out of the 30 or so games featured on Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 2021 show, 27 of them will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass. This is a big ...
News
1 day ago

Mettlestate’s Winter Leaderboard has a R25,000 prize

Mettlestate announced that the person with the most points on their Winter Leaderboard at the end of the season will win a whopping R25,000.
News
1 day ago

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2021 features esports players

Two Goliath Gaming FIFA players became the first esports athletes to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 list. The pair are also among ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  3. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  4. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  5. Zulu royals split on a new king News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...