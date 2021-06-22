The five Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 21 to 27 June

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate always has a variety of tournaments to compete in. Last week, they even announced the Winter Leaderboard, where users can complete tasks on the Mettlestate website, where the winner walks away with R25,000 at the end of the season.

This article, however, is about the new batch of Mettlestate Cash Cups, all with R1,000 prize pools, taking place this week. Here's what South African gamers need to know about these tournaments so they don't miss out on any local esports action.

This week's Mettlestate Cash Cups

This week, there are Cash Cups from Mettlestate for CS:GO, FIFA 21, Garena Free Fire, League of Legends, and Mortal Kombat 11. A nice variety yet again.

The important details such as the platform and start date for all these tournaments can be found below. All times are in SAST and all the tournaments are completely free to enter. Registrations for all cups are currently open and close a few hours before start time.

FIFA 21 - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers kicking off on Monday, 21 June at 18:00.

League of Legends - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 22 June at 19:30.

Mortal Kombat 11 - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Wednesday, 23 June at 19:30.

Garena Free Fire - Solos tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Thursday, 24 June at 18:00.

CS:GO - 2v2 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Saturday, 26 June at 12:00 (Midday).

All of these Cash Cups have the same prize pool distribution:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.