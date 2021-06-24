GamersLIVE

A new Dead Space game is probably, maybe in development

24 June 2021 - 11:56 By Tarryn van der Byl
Dead Space 2 is a science fiction survival horror video game, developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, released in January 2011.
Dead Space 2 is a science fiction survival horror video game, developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, released in January 2011.
Image: Supplied

EA’s Motive Studios is working on a project based on “an established IP”, with an announcement expected at the publisher’s Play event next month. What is it? That depends who you ask.

For now, obviously, EA and Motive Studios aren’t talking. But multiple games media channels – including VentureBeat, Eurogamer, and Gematsu – are claiming it’s Dead Space.

VentureBeat’s GamesBeat department editor Jeff Grubb was first. In a video podcast back in March, Grubb revealed that “an established IP” reboot is in development at Motive Studios in Montreal. Okay, but that’s not much to go on. In a more recent video podcast just this week, though, he teased that “we’re going to see it… if we’re not dead first”. Not exactly subtle.

Now, citing Grubb and other, undisclosed sources, Eurogamer and Gematsu have more or less confirmed the same news.

Gematsu has also separately heard that a Dead Space revival is in the works at Motive, which is said to be a reimagining rather than a sequel to the existing trilogy.

Huh.

The sci-fi horror franchise has been suspended in hypersleep since the 2013 launch of Dead Space 3, and the subsequent closure of Visceral Games in 2017 seemed at the time to void its future prospects. Or not?

EA Play is scheduled for 22 July, so I guess we’ll find out then. Or not.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Bethesda’s Starfield trailer was produced “entirely in-game without any cinematic tools”

Debuted at E3 during Xbox and Bethesda’s co-op event, the “Skyrim in space” sci-fi RPG is also the studio’s first game developed with its proprietary ...
News
2 days ago

Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store next week but there’s a “but”

More than six months since scrubbing the game from its online shop, Sony has decided to reinstate Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store but ...
News
3 days ago

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are the real winners of E3 2021

Out of the 30 or so games featured on Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 2021 show, 27 of them will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass. This is a big ...
News
3 days ago

South African gamer’s home invaded by armed gang live on Twitch

A Twitch streamer and her family in Gauteng were victims of a home invasion this weekend – in front of 48 viewers.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  2. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  3. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  5. Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...