South African gamer’s home invaded by armed gang live on Twitch

With viewers trying desperately to work out where this was actually going on, a concerned neighbour who had been on TeamSpeak with Engelbrecht at the time drove to her house and alerted estate security when he didn’t recognise the voices in the garage.

“One of our friends who lives on the estate with us regularly plays games with us. My boyfriend was on a chat channel with him on another game,” Lewis told TimesLIVE. “My boyfriend never goes silent, so when he noticed he was not responding or answering our phones he came to investigate.”

Realising that they’d been busted, the robbers fled the scene with three cellphones, five smartwatches, car keys, and some cash.

No arrests have been made.