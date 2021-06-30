Aliens: Fireteam Elite is on an express elevator to launch
Cold Iron Studios has dropped a new trailer for its bug hunt-’em-up, featuring some of the game’s hot Colonial Marine on Xenomorph action.
Mashing up Left 4 Dead and Gears of War’s Horde mode, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a class-based, third-person tactical blast-o-rama with co-op support for up to three players.
Pre-order any edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and receive the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Weapon Camo, 3 Weapon Decals, and Chestburster Emote.
"Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customise your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear, and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience."
"Play a pivotal role in the epic events that occur 23 years after the original Alien trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the UAS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats. Stunning visuals, iconic enemies, realistic environments, powerful weapons, futuristic equipment, and an eerie soundscape, combined with new storylines in a series of replayable campaigns, expand upon the story from the blockbuster films."
Aliens: Fireteam Elite busts out on PC and consoles on 28 August, but you can pre-order now for some bonus extra custom cosmetics including a that’s-so-Vasquez-lol bandana and a chestburster emote.