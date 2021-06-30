Incredible Connection Fortnite tournament with R50,000 prize pool

We've got some exciting news to share for South African esports fans who happen to love playing Fortnite. There's a Fortnite tournament for local gamers with a total prize pool of R50,000 coming your way in July, from Incredible Connection, in partnership with organizer GHME. Here's what we know so far.

Incredible Connection Fortnite tournament

First of all, registration to this huge new tournament is completely free. All you need to do is sign up via the tournament's official page on the Incredible Connection website. Signup can be completed by filling out the registration form.

This is a Solos tournament, so you don't even need a team to enter. From the registration form, we deduce this tournament is open to those on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. However, via the tournament's requirements, it reads "PC only but controllers are allowed". One of these is obviously wrong but unfortunately, we don't know which one it is.

This appears to be an online event. At the time of writing, the prize pool distribution is unknown. The Incredible Connection Fortnite tournament is scheduled to take place from 23 to 24 July 2021. No exact times have been revealed.

The registration page for the tournament shows the following point distribution for the matches.

Victory Royale - 10 points

2nd to 5th place - 7 points

6th to 15th place - 5 points

16th to 25th place - 3 points

1 point per elimination

Again, there's a bit of a caveat when it comes to the point system, as the registration page notes how it "may differ"...whatever that means.

In any case, if you love playing Fortnite, then you should probably consider signing up for the Incredible Connection Fortnite tournament. Hopefully, more detailed information will become available in the coming weeks. If that happens, we will let you know.