The Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 28 June to 4 July

30 June 2021 - 09:21 By Wessel Minnie
This week, there's a new addition to the Mettlestate tournament lineup - League of Legends: Wild Rift (the mobile title in case you aren't aware), as well as Tekken 7 and Dota 2 cups for players to enjoy.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

It's been an exciting weekend for South African tournament organizer Mettlestate, with the ROG Invitational III finishing up. However, there's no rest for one of the top local tournament organizers. This week, there's more Mettlestate Cash Cups to dive into. Here are the important details of these Cash Cups all South Africans can participate in.

Mettlestate Cash Cups - Important details

At the time of writing, we are only seeing three of these tournaments. There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page.

This week, there's a new addition to the Mettlestate tournament lineup - League of Legends: Wild Rift (the mobile title in case you aren't aware), as well as Tekken 7 and Dota 2 cups for players to enjoy. Check out the details below. All times are in SAST.

  • Tekken 7 - 1v1 cup open to PlayStation gamers starting on 29 June at 19:30.
  • Wild Rift - 5v5 cup open to mobile gamers starting on 30 June at 19:30.
  • Dota 2 - 5v5 cup open to PC gamers starting on 3 July at 12:00 (midday).

All of these Cash Cups have the same prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

