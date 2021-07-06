GamersLIVE

Esports

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 5 to 11 July 2021

06 July 2021 - 14:40 By Wessel Minnie
This week, from 5 to 11 July 2021, Mettlestate is back to offering a total of five Cash Cups for South African players and teams to enter.
This week, from 5 to 11 July 2021, Mettlestate is back to offering a total of five Cash Cups for South African players and teams to enter.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

There's always something exciting going on at South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. Last week, we saw the ROG Invitational III complete, and South Africans had the chance to compete in some great Cash Cups. This week, there's another batch of Cash Cups from Mettlestate to enjoy. Here's what you need to know.

Mettlestate Cash Cups - Important details

This week, from 5 to 11 July 2021, Mettlestate is back to offering a total of five Cash Cups for South African players and teams to enter. From some Battle Royale tournaments to Brawlhalla and even F1 racing, the lineup of Mettlestate Cash Cup is as diverse as always.

Check out all the important details for the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. Remember, all these Cash Cups are completely free to enter. All times are in SAST.

  • Garena Free Fire - Solos tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Monday, 5 July at 19:30.
  • Apex Legends - Trios tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Tuesday, 6 July at 19:30.
  • Brawlhalla - 1v1 tournament open to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch gamers starting on Wednesday, 7 July at 19:30.
  • F1 2020 - Racing tournament open to Xbox gamers starting on Thursday, 8 July at 19:30.
  • Black Ops Cold War - 4v4 tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Saturday, 10 July at 12:00 (Midday).

All of these Cash Cups have the same prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

WRAP | Umzansi Esports League Season 3

Six weeks of gameplay have now concluded in the Umzansi Esports League, with tons of action over the course of the weeks five and six that has ...
News
1 day ago

Microsoft will let developers keep 100% of Windows app profit… unless its a game

Microsoft appears to be taking a different approach with the way the company will be handling its Windows store as it will let developers keep 100% ...
News
1 day ago

VYBN Esports wins R6 Siege ROG Invitational III

In a final dramatic moment during overtime, VYBN Esports shut Bravado down to win the ROG Invitational III with a score of 2-1.
News
6 days ago

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is on an express elevator to launch

Cold Iron Studios has dropped a new trailer for its bug hunt-’em-up, featuring some of the game’s hot Colonial Marine on Xenomorph action.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News
  4. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa
  5. 'Why would they do this to MaKhumalo?': Family's outrage at Zuma jail sentence News

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...