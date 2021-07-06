Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 5 to 11 July 2021

There's always something exciting going on at South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. Last week, we saw the ROG Invitational III complete, and South Africans had the chance to compete in some great Cash Cups. This week, there's another batch of Cash Cups from Mettlestate to enjoy. Here's what you need to know.

Mettlestate Cash Cups - Important details

This week, from 5 to 11 July 2021, Mettlestate is back to offering a total of five Cash Cups for South African players and teams to enter. From some Battle Royale tournaments to Brawlhalla and even F1 racing, the lineup of Mettlestate Cash Cup is as diverse as always.

Check out all the important details for the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. Remember, all these Cash Cups are completely free to enter. All times are in SAST.

Garena Free Fire - Solos tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Monday, 5 July at 19:30.

Apex Legends - Trios tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Tuesday, 6 July at 19:30.

Brawlhalla - 1v1 tournament open to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch gamers starting on Wednesday, 7 July at 19:30.

F1 2020 - Racing tournament open to Xbox gamers starting on Thursday, 8 July at 19:30.

Black Ops Cold War - 4v4 tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Saturday, 10 July at 12:00 (Midday).

All of these Cash Cups have the same prize pool distribution:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

There’s always a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.