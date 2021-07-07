Incredible Connection CS:GO tournament with R35,000 prize pool

Earlier this week, we reported on the Incredible Connection Fortnite tournament, something many local gamers might not have known about. That tournament takes place in July and features a total prize pool of R50,000 in case you didn't know.

Now, we've got some more information to share, as Incredible Connection, in partnership with organizer GHME, also has a CS:GO esports tournament coming up, with a huge prize pool of R35,000 for South African teams to fight for.

Incredible Connection CS:GO tournament details

Registration to this huge new tournament appears to be completely free. All you need to do is sign up via the tournament’s official page on the Incredible Connection website. Signup can be completed by filling out the registration form.

There aren't many details about the Incredible Connection CS:GO tournament available just yet. However, we do know this is a standard 5v5 tournament. It is scheduled to take place from 19 to 24 August 2021 and appears to be an online event.

No information about the exact format is available at this time. From the tournament page, we also see that Train is in the map pool for the tournament, instead of Ancient which is in the current Competitive Map Pool for top CS:GO tournaments. This is an important aspect for CS:GO teams to note while practising for the Incredible Connection CS:GO tournament taking place in August.

Just like the Fortnite tournament from Incredible Connection, additional details on the CS:GO tournament are scarce. We will endeavour to update you once more information becomes available. For now, you can follow Incredible Connection on Twitter and like their Facebook page for possible future updates.