Apex Legends Customs tournament from ATK this Sunday

South African esports organization ATK Arena has announced a brand-new tournament taking place this Sunday, 11 July 2021 for local gamers to enjoy. It is called the Apex Legends Customs tournament, promising some exciting local esports action as well as a decent prize pool. Here's what you need to know.

ATK Apex Customs tournament details

First up, you should register for ATK Arena's Apex Legends Customs tournament as soon as possible. Head on over to the tournament's page on Toornament right now. There are only spots for 20 teams available, so don't miss out.

The Apex Legends Customs tournament is open to PC and console teams. Registration closes at 18:00 SAST on 10 July but we are sure spots will have been filled way before then. While entry into this online tournament is completely free, there's a prize pool of R3,000 to fight for.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R1,500

2nd place - R1,000

3rd place - R500

A total of six games will be played. The tournament begins with a Captain's Meeting on 11 July at 10:30, and the first game kicks off at 11:00 SAST.

Points distribution:

1st place - 12 points

2nd place - 9 points

3rd place - 7 points

4th place - 5 points

5th place 4 points

6th & 7th place - 3 points

8th to 10th place - 2 points

11th to 15th place - 1 point

16th to 20th - 0 points

Points per kill: 1

If you couldn’t register in time, you can still catch some fun local Apex Legends esports action this weekend by tuning in to ATK Arena’s Twitch channel to watch the tournament live.

