Apex Legends Customs tournament from ATK this Sunday

09 July 2021 - 18:21 By Wessel Minnie
You will be able to catch all the Apex Legends esports action on the official PlayApex YouTube channel.
South African esports organization ATK Arena has announced a brand-new tournament taking place this Sunday, 11 July 2021 for local gamers to enjoy. It is called the Apex Legends Customs tournament, promising some exciting local esports action as well as a decent prize pool. Here's what you need to know.

ATK Apex Customs tournament details

First up, you should register for ATK Arena's Apex Legends Customs tournament as soon as possible. Head on over to the tournament's page on Toornament right now. There are only spots for 20 teams available, so don't miss out.

The Apex Legends Customs tournament is open to PC and console teams. Registration closes at 18:00 SAST on 10 July but we are sure spots will have been filled way before then. While entry into this online tournament is completely free, there's a prize pool of R3,000 to fight for.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - R1,500
  • 2nd place - R1,000
  • 3rd place - R500

A total of six games will be played. The tournament begins with a Captain's Meeting on 11 July at 10:30, and the first game kicks off at 11:00 SAST.

Points distribution:
  • 1st place - 12 points
  • 2nd place - 9 points
  • 3rd place - 7 points
  • 4th place - 5 points
  • 5th place 4 points
  • 6th & 7th place - 3 points
  • 8th to 10th place - 2 points
  • 11th to 15th place - 1 point
  • 16th to 20th - 0 points
  • Points per kill: 1

If you couldn’t register in time, you can still catch some fun local Apex Legends esports action this weekend by tuning in to ATK Arena’s Twitch channel to watch the tournament live.

Don’t forget to stay up-to-date with the latest from ATK Arena by following the organization on Twitter, liking their Facebook page, and visiting their website.

 

