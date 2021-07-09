Extra Salt wins DreamHack Open June 2021

The CS:GO esports squad Extra salt, with two South African players and a coach, has had its ups and downs of late. While the team didn't manage to qualify for ESL Pro League Season 15 (finishing second at the ESEA Premier North America), the grind continued. Participating in DreamHack Open July 2021, Extra Salt managed to pull off an impressive win. Here's what went down during the tournament.

DreamHack Open July 2021 results

With eight teams competing for the $75,000 prize pool, which is over R1 million at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, there was a lot to fight for. More importantly, the first-place prize also included a spot in the IEM Fall 2021 play-in, where one of two teams will claim their spot at IEM Season XVI (Fall) and compete against the best in the world.

Extra Salt put up a very strong performance in the group stage of DreamHack Open July 2021, topping Group B with a clean 2-0 win performance.

Their performance in the group stage meant that Extra Salt secured themselves a spot in the semi-finals. Facing off against paiN Gaming in the semi-finals of DreamHack Open July 2021, Extra Salt lost the first map but managed to pull it back for a 2-1 reverse sweep win.

Extra Salt then went on to face off against Brazilian squad O Plano in the best-of-five grand finals. Taking absolutely no prisoners, Extra Salt smacked O Plano down, not dropping a single map in the process, beating the Brazilian squad 3-0.

With the win, Extra Salt claims the first-place prize of $35,000 and a spot at the IEM Fall 2021 play-in which will take place in August this year. Check out our highlights video below.