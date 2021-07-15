Predator Winter Slam Championship stage taking place this weekend

GamersLIVE

15 July 2021 - 15:27 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Just like the Predator Summer Slam 2021 tournament from Predator Gaming ZA and Gamedock, the Predator Winter Slam 2021 has been a joy to watch so far for all South African CS:GO esports fans. Over the past weekend, the Challenger Stage finished up, and now only eight teams remaining.

Here's what you need to know about the Predator Winter Slam 2021 Championship stage taking place this weekend, where one team will be crowned the champion.

Predator Winter Slam 2021 Championship details

Six teams from the Challenger Stage have qualified for the Championship stage of the Predator Winter Slam 2021. These teams are joined by finalists of the Predator Summer Slam, namely ATK Arena and DNMK Esports.

Teams will be fighting it out this weekend for their share of the R25,000 prize pool. At the time of writing, the current prize pool distribution remains a mystery.

The teams competing are:
  • DNMK Esports
  • ATK Arena
  • Ekasi Esports
  • Bravado Gaming
  • Sinister5
  • Goliath Gaming
  • White Rabbit Gaming
  • Big 5 Esports

Teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket with all matches being a best-of-three affair. The Predator Winter Slam 2021 is scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, the 17th and 18th July 2021.

Will ATK Arena be able to defend its title, or will another team take the crown this time around? You can find out by tuning into the Gamedock Twitch channel. Matches are scheduled to begin at 14:00 SAST, so don't miss out!

We wish all the teams competing the best of luck in the Predator Winter Slam tournament. Stay tuned as we will bring you more coverage of this awesome local CS:GO esports event. If you have any queries about the tournament, you can contact Gamedock on Discord.

