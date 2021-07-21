Minecraft Dungeons come to a close: The latest DLC

Launched about a year ago, Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off to the popular game Minecraft but differs in many ways. For one thing, it’s not the open-world game you’d expect but rather a co-op ARPG (Action Role-Playing Game) with procedurally generated dungeons, monsters and loot. The game features several DLC packs that take gamers through the Dungeons storyline. Even though the game launched to mixed fanfare, updates and DLC ensured that the game quickly grew a massive following.

On July 28 gamers will be able to experience the final chapter in this series but it certainly does not mean the end of Dungeons, says the developers.

In a blog post on the company’s website, Per Landin wrote: “Does that mean it’s over for Minecraft Dungeons? Certainly not –there’s plenty more to come– but one thing at a time! In the Echoing Void DLC, you’ll face bold new enemies, collect legendary gear, and make your way through challenging missions to put a stop to the untold threats (emphasis on plural) that lurk in the dark dimension in which Endermen reside. Are you thrilled? Excited? Maybe even a bit ecstatic? Good, because there’s more!”

In this DLC you’ll face bold new enemies, collect legendary gear, and make your way through challenging missions to put a stop to the threats that lurk in the dark dimension in which Endermen reside.

They will also be launching an Ultimate Edition of the game so that you can purchase the game and all the DLC packs and enjoy the game in all its glory.

Here’s what you can expect from the Echoing Void DLC for Minecraft Dungeons;

THE GAUNTLET OF GALES