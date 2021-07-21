Minecraft Dungeons come to a close: The latest DLC
Launched about a year ago, Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off to the popular game Minecraft but differs in many ways. For one thing, it’s not the open-world game you’d expect but rather a co-op ARPG (Action Role-Playing Game) with procedurally generated dungeons, monsters and loot. The game features several DLC packs that take gamers through the Dungeons storyline. Even though the game launched to mixed fanfare, updates and DLC ensured that the game quickly grew a massive following.
On July 28 gamers will be able to experience the final chapter in this series but it certainly does not mean the end of Dungeons, says the developers.
In a blog post on the company’s website, Per Landin wrote: “Does that mean it’s over for Minecraft Dungeons? Certainly not –there’s plenty more to come– but one thing at a time! In the Echoing Void DLC, you’ll face bold new enemies, collect legendary gear, and make your way through challenging missions to put a stop to the untold threats (emphasis on plural) that lurk in the dark dimension in which Endermen reside. Are you thrilled? Excited? Maybe even a bit ecstatic? Good, because there’s more!”
They will also be launching an Ultimate Edition of the game so that you can purchase the game and all the DLC packs and enjoy the game in all its glory.
Here’s what you can expect from the Echoing Void DLC for Minecraft Dungeons;
THE GAUNTLET OF GALES
Just as with our previous adventures, we’re bringing a free content update alongside the Echoing Void release! Besides the addition of a handful of powerful enchantments such as Ambush, Shadow Blast, and Void Strike, we’re also introducing Gauntlet of Gales – a unique maze-like mission that puts your skills to the test through tricky trials and perplexing puzzles! This gauntlet can be accessed through your mission map and contains challenges that require everything from wit and cunning to endurance and determination. I lack all of these skills, but I’ll still give it a shot!
ALSO INTRODUCING: THE ULTIMATE EDITION
Launching simultaneously with Echoing Void is Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition – the superlative way to experience the complete story of the Arch-Illager and the Orb of Dominance. This action-packed package includes the base game and all six DLCs: Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void – and will be available digitally for $39.99 USD.
If you already own the base game, then Ultimate DLC Bundle might be a better option for you. This bundle – which contains all six DLC – will also be available digitally, for the price of $19.99 USD.
Echoing Void, Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition and the free update will be released on July 28! To learn more about the upcoming content and how you can get the DLC on your favoured platform, visit the Minecraft Dungeons website.