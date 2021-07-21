GamersLIVE

Six Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 19 to 25 July 2021

21 July 2021 - 10:34 By Wessel Minnie
As has become tradition, there's a lot to enjoy from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate.
Image: Supplied

Earlier this month, Mettlestate announced the Logitech G Challengers Series for mobile gamers with a tournament every Sunday until 22 August. Combined with the regular weekly tournaments, there's a total of six Cash Cups from Mettlestate taking place this week. Here's what you need to know.

Mettlestate Cash Cups - Important details

As always, there's a wide variety of Cash Cups from Mettlestate this week (19 to 25 July) for local gamers to enjoy. So you don't miss out on any of the action, you can check out the important details for each tournament below. Keep in mind that registration to these cups are all free, and close hours before the cups begin. All times below are in SAST.

All these Cash Cups are completely free to enter. They also have the same prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

As always, there’s a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

