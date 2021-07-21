Six Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 19 to 25 July 2021
As has become tradition, there's a lot to enjoy from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. Earlier this month, Mettlestate announced the Logitech G Challengers Series for mobile gamers with a tournament every Sunday until 22 August. Combined with the regular weekly tournaments, there's a total of six Cash Cups from Mettlestate taking place this week. Here's what you need to know.
Mettlestate Cash Cups - Important details
As always, there's a wide variety of Cash Cups from Mettlestate this week (19 to 25 July) for local gamers to enjoy. So you don't miss out on any of the action, you can check out the important details for each tournament below. Keep in mind that registration to these cups are all free, and close hours before the cups begin. All times below are in SAST.
- FIFA 21 cup - 1v1 tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Monday, 19 July at 19:30.
- League of Legends cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 20 July at 19:30.
- Mortal Kombat 11 cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Wednesday, 21 July at 19:30.
- Clash Royale cup - 1v1 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Thursday, 22 July at 19:30.
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cup - 1v1 tournament open to Nintendo Switch gamers starting on Saturday, 24 July at 12:00 (Midday).
- Logitech G Challenger Series Free Fire Cup 1 - Solos BR tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Sunday, 25 July at 12:00 (Midday).
All these Cash Cups are completely free to enter. They also have the same prize pool distribution:
- 1st place – R500
- 2nd place – R300
- 3rd place – R200
As always, there’s a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.