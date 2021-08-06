GamersLIVE

League of Legends Ultra Cup announced with R10,000 prize pool

06 August 2021 - 14:01 By Wessel Minnie
League of Legends, commonly referred to as League, is a 2009 multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games.
If you love playing League of Legends and have a team or four friends willing to compete, then you shouldn't miss out on the League of Legends Ultra Cup. This cup was announced by South African tournament organizer Mettlestate and has a prize pool of R10,000 to compete for.

League of Legends Ultra Cup details

Firstly, the League of Legends Ultra Cup is completely free to enter. That is, you can enter one of the four qualifiers throughout August for free. The top 3 teams from the first and second qualifiers will make it to the finals. For the third qualifier, the top two teams will make it to the finals for a total of eight teams.

You can head on over to the League of Legends Ultra Cup's dedicated page over on Mettlestate to enter. Teams who make it to the finals will be placed into a single-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-one, with the exception of the final, which is a best-of-three affair.

The League of Legends Ultra Cup final and its qualifiers will all take place on Sundays. Check-ins open on the days at 13:00 and the tournament begins at 14:00 SAST.

The schedule is:
  • 8 August - Qualifier 1
  • 15 August - Qualifier 2
  • 22 August - Qualifier 3
  • 29 August - Finals
The prize pool distribution is:
  • 1st place - R5,000
  • 2nd place - R3,000
  • 3rd place - R2,000

As you can see, the eight teams who made their way through the qualifiers will compete for a top-three finish, thereby claiming a piece of the R10,000 prize pool.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

