Rustler: Grand Theft Horse, an Early Access quick peek

There are plenty of missions to keep you busy, but messing around is strongly encouraged. Completing missions will allow you to unlock upgrades and abilities. You can choose which upgrades to unlock and how to shape your character’s abilities by spending upgrade points.

As you roam the medieval streets and terrorise townsfolk you can take on various side-quests or just cause mayhem, there is quite a bit to do, even for an Early Access game. Rustler is one of those games you can jump into for a few minutes of mayhem, or you can settle in for a few hours to grind through the quests.

I’m a few hours in and while the game plays pretty smoothly, even on my not-so-new Alienware 17 R4, of course, as to be expected the full game should offer a more polished feel with hopefully a lot more content and missions to complete.

If you enjoyed the original GTA games, then Rustler is a must-buy for your Steam collection. Keep an eye out for a full review when the game launches at the end of the month.

Rustler is available now on Steam as an Early Access title and will be coming to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and the Nintendo Switch on 31 August.