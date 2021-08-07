GamersLIVE

Esports

WATCH: Unfold Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi

07 August 2021 - 10:42 By Red Bull
FIFA phenom and Africa's first Red Bull Player, Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi, shares his origin story in new Red Bull documentary.
FIFA phenom and Africa's first Red Bull Player, Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi, shares his origin story in new Red Bull documentary.
Image: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

FIFA phenom and Africa's first Red Bull Player, Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi, shares his origin story in new Red Bull documentary.

On Friday, Emmy Award-winning Red Bull Media House has released a brand new episode of their esports documentary series, Unfold, featuring VS Gaming Festival 2018 FIFA champion and Africa’s first Red Bull Player, Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi.

In the newest episode of the series that uncovers stories behind some of the biggest names in esports and gaming, Yvng Savage shares exclusive insights into his incredible journey from learning and practising on a second-hand copy of FIFA to winning his first tournament, at only 16 years of age.

You can watch the newest Unfold episode on YouTube and Red Bull TV.

Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi is a 19-year-old professional FIFA player who is based in South Africa. In his Unfold episode, Yvng Savage opens up about being introduced and practising FIFA on a borrowed copy of the game, to winning the first competition he entered (still without owning his own copy of FIFA), VS Gaming FIFA Festival 2018.

The episode features interviews with special guests including Goliath Gaming co-founder and team manager, Michele Brondani “Yvng Savage is passionately waiting to prove himself on the international stage...and I can say with absolute certainty when he does get that chance, he’s going to shock the world.”

READ MORE ABOUT Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi

16-year-old wins R400,000 in FIFA esport tournament

South Africa may not be placed in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia but we are sending two players to represent the country and the continent ...
Sport
3 years ago

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2021 features esports players

Two Goliath Gaming FIFA players became the first esports athletes to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 list. The pair are also among ...
News
2 months ago

IN MULTIMEDIA | FIFA esport championship at Monte Casino

After a successful two days, last night VS Gaming crowned the winners of the Xbox One and Playstation 4 EA SPORTS FIFA tournament. The VS Gaming Cup, ...
Sport
3 years ago

Red Bull signs its first African esports athlete

Red Bull has taken the plunge and signed their first esports athlete from not only South Africa, but the whole continent
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R6,000 tips — Let’s spread hope South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Sunrise for SA travel industry as foreign airlines resume flights News
  3. Court says billionaire Douw Steyn was not married to partner Donne Botha South Africa
  4. Watch out! That Mogoeng Mogoeng unrest voice note you received is fake South Africa
  5. Mnangagwa book fetches R11m on first day Africa

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...