WATCH: Unfold Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi

FIFA phenom and Africa's first Red Bull Player, Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi, shares his origin story in new Red Bull documentary.

On Friday, Emmy Award-winning Red Bull Media House has released a brand new episode of their esports documentary series, Unfold, featuring VS Gaming Festival 2018 FIFA champion and Africa’s first Red Bull Player, Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi.

In the newest episode of the series that uncovers stories behind some of the biggest names in esports and gaming, Yvng Savage shares exclusive insights into his incredible journey from learning and practising on a second-hand copy of FIFA to winning his first tournament, at only 16 years of age.

You can watch the newest Unfold episode on YouTube and Red Bull TV.