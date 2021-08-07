Esports
WATCH: Unfold Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi
FIFA phenom and Africa's first Red Bull Player, Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi, shares his origin story in new Red Bull documentary.
On Friday, Emmy Award-winning Red Bull Media House has released a brand new episode of their esports documentary series, Unfold, featuring VS Gaming Festival 2018 FIFA champion and Africa’s first Red Bull Player, Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi.
In the newest episode of the series that uncovers stories behind some of the biggest names in esports and gaming, Yvng Savage shares exclusive insights into his incredible journey from learning and practising on a second-hand copy of FIFA to winning his first tournament, at only 16 years of age.
You can watch the newest Unfold episode on YouTube and Red Bull TV.
Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi is a 19-year-old professional FIFA player who is based in South Africa. In his Unfold episode, Yvng Savage opens up about being introduced and practising FIFA on a borrowed copy of the game, to winning the first competition he entered (still without owning his own copy of FIFA), VS Gaming FIFA Festival 2018.
The episode features interviews with special guests including Goliath Gaming co-founder and team manager, Michele Brondani “Yvng Savage is passionately waiting to prove himself on the international stage...and I can say with absolute certainty when he does get that chance, he’s going to shock the world.”