Esports
Six Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week | 16 to 23 August
Another new week means another round of Cash Cups from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. As is a tradition by now, these Cash Cups feature a variety of titles, and they are, of course, open to all South African gamers. Here are the important details so you don't miss out.
Mettlestate Cash Cups this week
From Street Fighter V to FIFA 21, and even Clash Royale, there's a little something for everyone with the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week. All of the cash cups are free to enter and have R1,000 prize pools. Check out the must-know details of all six Mettlestate Cash Cups this week. All times below are in SAST.
- Street Fighter V cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Monday, 16 August at 19:30.
- FIFA 21 cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Tuesday, 17 August at 19:30.
- League of Legends cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Wednesday, 18 August at 19:30.
- Mortal Kombat 11 cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Thursday, 19 August at 19:30.
- Apex Legends cup - Trios battle royale tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Saturday, 21 August at 14:00.
- Logitech G Challenger Series Clash Royal Cup 2 - 1v1 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Sunday, 22 August at 14:00.
Registrations for these Cash Cups end hours before they get underway, so don’t miss out. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:
- 1st place – R500
- 2nd place – R300
- 3rd place – R200
Don't forget there's also a qualifier for the League of Legends Ultra Cup taking place this Sunday.
As always, there’s a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so keep an eye on the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.