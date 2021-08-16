GamersLIVE

Esports

Six Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week | 16 to 23 August

16 August 2021 - 12:51 By Wessel Minnie
There are six cups with some cash prizes to look forward to this week.
This article was brought to you by Esports Central 

Another new week means another round of Cash Cups from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. As is a tradition by now, these Cash Cups feature a variety of titles, and they are, of course, open to all South African gamers. Here are the important details so you don't miss out.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

From Street Fighter V to FIFA 21, and even Clash Royale, there's a little something for everyone with the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week. All of the cash cups are free to enter and have R1,000 prize pools. Check out the must-know details of all six Mettlestate Cash Cups this week. All times below are in SAST.

Registrations for these Cash Cups end hours before they get underway, so don’t miss out. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

Don't forget there's also a qualifier for the League of Legends Ultra Cup taking place this Sunday.

As always, there’s a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so keep an eye on the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

