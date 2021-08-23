GamersLIVE

Interview | We chat to the Michael James about Battlefield and Steam Deck

23 August 2021 - 15:05 By NAGBot 3000
NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games and esports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between.
NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games and esports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between.
Image: Supplied

Michael James is a man that needs no introduction on these pages. We thought it was fitting to chat to him on the first episode of NAG Interviews and hear what he has been up to since stepping away from NAG last year. Regardt and Michael also reminisce about Battlefield games gone by and the Steam Deck that is set to launch later this year.

This is also the first video on our brand spanking new YouTube channel so if you’d like to see what we’re up to, please subscribe to our page, we’ll be slowly creating video content over the next few weeks and months.

Join us as we chat to Michael James, a man that needs no introduction in the South African gaming scene. We take a trip down memory lane with Battlefield and chat about the Steam Deck, cloud gaming, and plugging into the matrix. Check out NAG at www.nag.co.za for games, hardware and entertainment news.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Game Review | Smashy Road: Wanted 2, drive till you die

Smashy Road: Wanted 2 is the second game in the series that is essentially just that, one big cop chase without all the storyline stuff we often just ...
News
1 week ago

Mettlestate VIP Subscription: What you need to know

The Mettlestate VIP subscription will set you back a mere R45 per month.
News
1 week ago

WATCH: Unfold Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi

From learning FIFA on a friend’s console to winning his first tournament at only 16: The story of Yvng Savage
News
2 weeks ago

League of Legends Ultra Cup announced with R10,000 prize pool

If you love playing League of Legends and have a team or four friends willing to compete, then you shouldn't miss out on the League of Legends Ultra ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  3. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  4. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  5. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...