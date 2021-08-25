Game review | Glitchpunk Early Access, a nostalgic joy ride

Let me start this review off by saying I have absolutely no nostalgia to fall back on when it comes to top-down shooters. No, not even for the first Grand Theft Auto. I just don’t get those warm fuzzy feelings when looking at games like that – but judging from the shocked and frankly disappointed faces of my friend group and partner when I said that, I’m clearly not in the majority with my retro, top-down hating ways.

Glitchpunk is precisely the type of game that I have no lingering feelings for. Inspired by classic top-down shooters, Glitchpunk lets you shoot, steal, drive and maim your way through its dystopian cyberpunk world as an android bounty hunter.

There are a few rather exciting concepts at play within Glitchpunk. For example, there is a reputation system between you and the various gangs who operate in the city. Doing quests for anyone gang will increase your reputation with them while also decreasing your rep with the others. This system leads to some nice branching narratives, different dialogue options and endings.