Game Review | The Ascent - a hot mess I can't get enough of

Let me start this review by saying that my patience with things not working over the last few years, games, in particular, have seriously weened. Before lockdown, I remember how I’d tirelessly sit and try to fix every bug that came my way. Now, if a game has the audacity to crash on me more than once, I’m done with it. I don’t have the will to power through these issues anymore, but that was before The Ascent.

The Ascent is most accurately described as being a hot mess. When things go right, it’s one of my top games of the year, but when you fall out of favour with the gods and things decide to bug out on you, they really, really, bug out on you – and yet I find myself still coming back day after day hoping and wishing everything in The Ascent would just work so that I could spend more time in its frankly beautiful world.

Ever since the hype machine and inevitable disappointment that was Cyberpunk 2077, I’ve been in the mood for a game that would give me that Cyberpunk look and feel, and that’s precisely what The Ascent did. The world is just the right amount of dirty and grungy to make the futuristic elements and the neon pop, and thanks to the game’s NPC’s, every area feels full and alive. The Ascent boasts an expansive world that perfectly captures the dystopian version of the future I was looking for in Cyberpunk 2077 but didn’t get.